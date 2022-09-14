DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- This week, our WAND Matchup of the Week features a crosstown rivalry.
Eisenhower will be traveling to MacArthur on Friday evening.
The Panthers will be led by first year head coach DaJuan Johnson.
Eisenhower will enter Friday's game looking for their first win of the season.
The Panthers have been hard at work and feel they've grown through the first three weeks of the regular season.
The team wants to keep improving during this week of practice and says there's one specific area they're working on.
