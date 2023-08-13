DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - For the Eisenhower Football it has been a struggle in recent years.
The Panthers have not had more than one win a season since 2017.
But last year felt like a stepping stone with Eisenhower with DaJuan Johnson taking over as head coach.
Johnson is looking to turn this program around, keep participation high and help this team find an identity.
