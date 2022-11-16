DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- We are less than a week away from the Decatur Turkey Tournament.
One of the teams gearing up for the big tourney, the Panthers of Eisenhower.
They're looking to improve on a 10-19 record from a season ago and right out of the gates, the Panthers will have a tough test against Bollingbrook.
Eisenhower Head Coach Rodney Walker says he's excited for the challenge on Tuesday since his squad has a lot more size and experience than years past.
