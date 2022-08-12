EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Super Bowl winning head coach with the Denver Broncos and Eastern Illinois alum Mike Shanahan was out at Effingham Country Club today to help raise money for all EIU athletic programs.
The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame class finalist brought two tickets to this year's Super Bowl to be raffled off.
Shanahan even had a chance to visit with the football program and new head coach, another EIU alum, Chris Wilkerson.
