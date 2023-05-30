CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - It was not any easy draw for Eastern Illinois Baseball.
The Panthers will face a juggernaut in Vanderbilt when they play in their third NCAA Tournament in program history.
This season was not all sunshine and rainbows for EIU. It was a slow start to the season that even resulted in a players only meeting. It must have provided a spark.
The Panthers won 12 of their last 13 games en route to an OVC Championship. EIU is ready to prove it was not a fluke when they face Vandy on Friday.
"People don't know how good we are this year." said senior right handed pitcher Zane Robbins. "So I'm excited to show how good we are at the SEC level."
First pitch against Vanderbilt is set for 7 pm on Friday.
