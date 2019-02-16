CHARLESTON -- Coaches, players, students, fans, and community members packed the Grand Ball Room at Eastern Illinois for a special memorial celebration of legendary coach Bob Spoo, who passed away last year.
Spoo coached the team for 25 years. He's their all time leader in wins, led them to the playoffs 9 times, and coached NFL stars like Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo.
The man who succeeded him as head coach in 2011, Dino Babers, was also in attendance. The Syracuse head coach offers up some unique perspective on the legacy of Bob Spoo - click here to watch!