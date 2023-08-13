CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois Football has broken in their new turf.
The Panthers practiced on their new playing surface for the first time Saturday night.
The new turf is just one of the many changes head coach Chris Wilkerson has helped bring.
The Panthers will hope to do a little more winning on the new field in 2023. EIU went 2-9 last year.
