DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV) -- The Ohio Valley Conference held virtual Media Day today to kick off the 2021 season, or seasons more accurately put.
Because the first football season is starting so early in 2021, there will still be a second season starting at its usual time at the end of the year.
Eastern Illinois University spoke last with Head Coach Adam Cushing and R-Sr. Quarterback Harry Woodbery addressing the media.
Cushing spoke on a variety of topics ranging from how the team will prepare for playing two seasons in one year to how COVID-19 will affect his team's abilities this year on the field.
However, Cushing also spoke to the importance of recruiting the state of Illinois and how one mission of his is that by February 21, EIU's first game,is to make sure Illinois football players with the drive and ability to play DI football stay in Illinois to compete rather than go off to different states for college.
