CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Eastern Illinois University football team has a new coach, and with that, a new culture being supported by the team. However, with this new culture comes some new energy.
In addition to this new energy comes a new found effort being given by the players and coaches.
The 2022-2023 regular season begins in September, and with effort supporting the defense's plans of having an unrelentless pursuit to the football, the offense is also trying out a new strategy of supporting an air-raid attack plan.
However, despite all these changes, what the players love most about the changes coming this year is the ability their head coach has in connecting with them.
