DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After a couple of years of disappointing seasons, Eastern Illinois Head Coach Adam Cushing believes his third season will be one to remember.
After starting double-digit freshmen in previous seasons, experience will be something Cushing will have plenty of on his roster.
He believes that will be key in this season as the team prepares for four out of conference games that will begin the season.
