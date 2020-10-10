CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The EIU football team released their schedule this week.
The Panthers will begin their regular season on February 21st.
Here is their full schedule.
February 21 – at UT Martin
February 28 – Southeast Missouri
March 6 - BYE
March 14 – at Tennessee State
March 21 – Tennessee Tech
March 28 – at Murray State
April 3 – Jacksonville State
April 11 – Austin Peay
April 24 – FCS Playoffs
