CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The EIU football team released their schedule this week.

The Panthers will begin their regular season on February 21st.

Here is their full schedule.

February 21 – at UT Martin

February 28 – Southeast Missouri

March 6 - BYE

March 14 – at Tennessee State

March 21 – Tennessee Tech

March 28 – at Murray State

April 3 – Jacksonville State

April 11 – Austin Peay

April 24 – FCS Playoffs

