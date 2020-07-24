CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Eastern Illinois Panthers and Uplifting Athletes organization have partnered together to help raise awareness for rare diseases in America.
They're calling it "Run for life" its an alternative to the annual "lift for life" event that usually involves athletes bench pressing 225 pounds as many times as they can.
This year's ten-day event is focusing on all involved reaching 7,000 miles via walking, biking, running, or jogging.
Organizers are also taking donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.