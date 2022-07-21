NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) - The Ohio Valley Conference released its preseason poll at its media day Tuesday.
The Eastern Illinois Panthers football team was selected to finish sixth in the conference.
EIU won just one game in each of its last three seasons under head coach Adam Cushing.
But newly-named head coach Chris Wilkerson will look to get this Panther program on the right track.
