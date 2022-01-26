CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Eastern Illinois football program has a new man in charge.
Today, EIU announced that former Panther player Chris Wilkerson is the team's next head coach.
He becomes EIU's 26th head coach of the football program.
Wilkerson played for the Panthers from 1991 to 1994 and started his coaching career with EIU in 1995.
He'll be heading to Charleston after posting winning campaigns in seven of eight seasons with the University of Chicago.
Former EIU quarterback Tony Romo spoke on the phone with the finalists and spoke highly of Wilkerson.
