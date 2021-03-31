EIU hires Marty Simmons to lead men's basketball program

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Eastern Illinois men's basketball program has a new man at the helm.
Today, EIU announced that Marty Simmons will be their next head coach.
Simmons heads to Charleston from Clemson where he's been an assistant head coach since 2018. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Evansville for 11 seasons.
Simmons has been the head coach at Wartburg, SIU Edwardsville and Evansville and has a head coaching record of 282-248.
He does have Illinois roots. Simmons is from Lawrenceville, Illinois and in 1983, he was named Illinois Mr. Basketball.
The university says that a press conference will happen tomorrow to introduce Simmons.
