CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The fourth Division I head coach of the Eastern Illinois men's basketball program was officially introduced this afternoon.
Marty Simmons comes to EIU from Clemson where he was a special assistant to the head coach.
Simmons grew up just about 90 minutes away from Charleston in Lawrenceville where he led their team to two IHSA state championships and was named Illinois Mr. Basketball in 1983.
Simmons is fired up for this new opportunity and explains the reasons he wanted this position.
