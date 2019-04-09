CHARLESTON -- The next NFL Draft gem to go from Eastern Illinois to a starting lineup could just be receiver Alexander Hollins.
The native of Yazoo City, Miss. took the Ohio Valley Conference by storm last season, posting 16 receiving touchdowns on 80 catches for 1,102 yards.
Now Hollins is alternating workouts between Indianapolis and Charleston, hoping to improve on his already-gaudy Pro Day numbers. His task ultimately will be to convince an NFL team to draft him in the later rounds, and if not then to secure a coveted undrafted free agent spot on a roster for training camp.
[VIDEO: Part 1 of WAND Sports' interview with Hollins] https://www.facebook.com/GordonVoitWANDSports/videos/919519278382783/