EIU's Elijawah Tolbert named Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLETSON, Ill. (WAND) -- Eastern Illinois junior linebacker Elijawah Tolbert was named the Big South-OVC defensive player of the week.
Tolbet helped the Panthers defense pitch its first shutout since the 2016 season, as EIU limited Indiana State to just 217 yards of total offense.
He had one interception and a forced fumble, and finished the game with a team high 11 tackles with seven solo stops.
EIU is back in action Saturday when they travel to Bowling Green.
