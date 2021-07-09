EIU's Trey Sweeney invited to attend MLB Draft in person
Mark Pearson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Man identified from fatal Macon County crash
- Driver identified in deadly Logan County crash that killed 4
- Springfield Police respond to shooting incident at White Oaks Mall
- Police: Charleston murder suspect stabbed victim, hid her body in home
- Decatur police chief announces retirement
- Champaign Fire Department responds to house fire; fireworks "high probability" the cause
- Police: Shots fired at a party in Springfield, two sent to the hospital
- Pritzker announces new incentives for frontline state employees to get vaccinated
- Seven firework related injuries reported over 4th of July weekend
- 'We need action': Amber Oberheim addresses Champaign city council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.