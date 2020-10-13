CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Although Eastern Illinois football is postponed to the spring, players on the team are still making a difference in the community.
Especially quarterback Harry Woodbery, who was recently recognized nationally for his efforts.
Woodbery is a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy.
This national award recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the country for academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Woodbery carries a 3.7 GPA at EIU and is currently working on his MBA.
(0) comments
