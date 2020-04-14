ELITE 8 RESULTS (ALL-TIME 5)
WEST REGION (BOS CENTER)
(1) Lanphier 2
(3) Jacksonville 1
Lions put pressure on Crimsons, punch ticket to Final Four
How the draw played out: LHS, LHS, JHS
Tickets in the pot: 8:3 Lanphier advantage
Lanphier: Fan vote 3, Chalk 2, GV 3
Jacksonville: Chaos 3
Fan vote: Lanphier 143, Jacksonville 81
Analysis: This game was all about ball pressure, and Lanphier succeeded. The Lions turned the Crimsons over 15 times, with wave after wave of Lanphier guard coming in the game with a fresh set of legs. Jacksonville's magical run comes to an end.
MVP: The Crimsons had no defensive answer for Andre Iguodala, who likes to share the ball with this All-Time 5 crew but in this game his teammates forced him to be more selfish because they knew he was a matchup issue for the Crimsons. 24 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals.
X-Factor: G Jim Zimmermann (Class of 1969) held the school single game scoring record (43 points) until Xavier Bishop broke it. He's a Springfield Sports Hall of Famer for a reason: he can ball. In this game he provided a spark off the bench and helped keep Jacksonville comfortably at bay.
SOUTH REGION (KINTNER GYM)
(1) Stephen Decatur 2
(3) Effingham 1
Stephen Decatur neutralizes bigger Effingham roster with pace, teamwork
How the draw played out: SD, SD, EHS
Tickets in the pot: 9:2 Stephen Decatur
Stephen Decatur: Fan vote 3, Chalk 2, GV 3, Chaos 1
Effingham: 2
Fan vote: Stephen Decatur 122, Effingham 112
Analysis: Stephen Decatur secured its ticket advantage by winning the fan vote by a slim margin (10 votes) when it looked like Effingham might overtake the Reds. That was clutch, because it meant Stephen Decatur had a 9-2 advantage as opposed to a 6-5 advantage. This was a classic speed-versus-size matchup: with Stephen Decatur turning to pace and 5-in-5-out substitutions to keep Effingham's significantly larger front line off balanced. It worked.
MVP: The theme for this Stephen Decatur team is the leading scorer puts up 12-16 points, no more. All five starters once again reach double figures, with Mike Wilder and Taurus Cook having breakout games with 13 points a piece to lead the Reds. Their explosiveness in transition was the difference-maker for Stephen Decatur tonight.
X-Factor: 6-foot-7 Mike Moore (Vanderbilt) had his work cut out for him down low, with 7-foot-2 centers Uwe Blab (Indiana, NBA) and Chris Weisheit (Maryland) patrolling the paint for Effingham, not to mention 6-foot-8 Ryan Grant (Saint Louis) also at the 5. But to Moore's credit he held his own despite the five-inch disadvantage. He was a huge boost on the glass, with 9 rebounds to go with his 9 points and 2 blocks.
NORTH REGION (REDBIRD ARENA)
(1) Lincoln 3
(3) MacArthur 0
Lincoln continues dominance, glides to Final Four
How the draw played out: LIN, LIN, LIN
Tickets in the pot: 11:0 Lincoln
Lincoln: Fan vote 3, Chalk 2, GV 3, Chaos 3
MacArthur: 0
Fan vote: Lincoln 230, MacArthur 42 (Lincoln has most votes for the third time)
Analysis: Lincoln was tabbed as the tournament favorite by many before the games began. Now the Railers are the only team in the field that has gone a perfect 12-0 in the combined draws in the First Round, Sweet 16 and Elite 8. In fact, the total tickets combined come in at 36:3. Dominance.
MVP: For the second straight week, the Cooks (Brian and his dad Norm) provided low-post play that their opponent just couldn't match. 36 combined points, 20 rebounds. MacArthur has the strength of stout posts like Floyd Anderson and Moe Dampeer, but when you have 6-9 size up front and all sorts of size off the bench too, eventually the rebounds and second chance points add up. MacArthur's guads (John Cliff, Darius Adams, et. al) fought valiantly but the Railers are on a mission.
X-Factor: In high school and at Western Illinois, forward Geoff Alexander made a name for himself mitigating size disadvantages against the likes of Keon Clark -- that's exactly what he did in this game. With the defense keying in on the Cooks, Alexander's heads-up passing out of the post set up guards like Jordan Nelson, Ben Brackney and the Farmers from deep -- just to name a few.
EAST REGION (LANTZ ARENA - EIU)
(4) Mt. Zion 3
(2) Danville 0
Note Done Yet: Cinderella Braves beats expectations once again to reach Final Four
How the draw played out: MTZ, MTZ, MTZ
Tickets in the pot: 7:4 Danville
Danville: Chalk 2, GV 3, Chaos 2
Mt. Zion: Fan vote 3, Chaos 1
Fan vote: Mt. Zion 158, Danville 98
Analysis: March. Madness. For the second straight game, Mt. Zion overcame the odds to upset a heavily favored squad. First it was Central, this time Danville. This win was all about executing the game plan: space the floor and get open looks from deep. The Braves hit 14 3-pointers and came away with a shocking 3-0 win. If they play five times, Danville might win four. But this was that one other game and the Braves are Final Four bound. (Note: in the video I should have said *MICK* The Mountain Yelovich, not Mark. Mea culpa.)
MVP: The shooters were the MVPs in this game: long-range specialists like Jonah Smith, Logan Glosser, Matt Yelovich, the Long twins, Shane Davis, just to name a few off the bench. Six players finished with double figures, with Jonah Smith's 14 leading the way. As you see in the video, Smith hit some circus shots in his day -- and they needed him and the rest of that sniper crew to catch fire. They did, and they're heading to the Final Four as a result.
X-Factor: Phil Taylor, Jr. is nobody's role player (23 ppg senior year), but in this game he helped fend off some of the ball pressure that Danville dialed up, and the Braves' tournament-low 6 turnovers were the key to victory.