DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's Elyce Knudsen is excelling on and off the court.
Today, she was named to the Academic All-District Women's Basketball Team.
This honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in the classroom and on their playing surface.
Knudsen is the Big Blue's leading scorer averaging 19 points per game.
She's majoring in accounting and currently holds a 3.87 GPA.
