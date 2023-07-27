DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University women’s basketball star Elyce Knudsen will have her jersey displayed in the “Ring of Honor” at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
It adds to a long list of accomplishments for Knudsen. You can see those accomplishments below.
- Jostens Trophy winner. Honors the top women’s basketball players in NCAA Division III. Knudsen became the first Millikin basketball player to win the award since it began in 1998.
- College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America® First Team selection.
- Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division III Coaches’ All-America team.
- D3hoops.com All-America First Team and was the D3hoops Region 8 Player of the Year.
- College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Lori Kerans Student-Athlete of the Year and a unanimous CCIW First Team selection for the second straight season.
- Averaged 22.3 points per game (sixth in the country) with 647 total points (second in the country) . Knudsen averaged 4.8 rebounds per game with 78 assists, 68 steals and 19 blocks.
