DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's junior women's basketball player Elyce Knudson will receive her Jostens Trophy Saturday, April 22.
The Jostens Trophy is presented to outstanding Division 3 basketball players.
The trophy presentation will happen between the softball teams doubleheader at the Workman Family Softball Field on campus at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Back in March, Knudson became the first Millikin basketball player to win the award.
