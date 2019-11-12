DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- His current address is Decatur, Illinois but at one point it was San Francisco, Calif., as in home of the 49ers.
Brit Miller had a front row seat to one of the most interesting eras in the storied franchise, one filled with star power on the field and off of it.
In this WAND Sports interview coinciding with the 49ers' surge to the top of the NFL standings, Miller shares some of his favorite memories of playing for the legendary Mike Singletary, the 1985 Bears and other celebrities that would visit practice in San Francisco while Miller was on the roster.