NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- The state of FCS football might be changing minute-by-minute, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Illinois State has one strong group assembled for the 2020 season, whatever form it takes.
While conferences around the country decide whether to play, Illinois State sits at No. 9 in the Athlon Sports preseason Top 25 and No. 12 in the HERO Sports rankings.
Most of last year's 10-5 squad returns with the exception of All-American running back James Robinson who is in Jacksonville Jaguars camp.
Brock Spack's Redbirds return four preseason All-Americans.
Illinois State is scheduled to open up the 2020 campaign at home against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, September 12 in the 109th Mid America Classic.
