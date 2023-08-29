CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It is officially game week.
Illinois Football is set to open the 2023 season against Toledo at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Things are feeling a little different heading into the opener than the previous two seasons.
It is pretty much expected that the Orange and Blue will qualify for a bowl game. Some even think this a squad that could contend for a Big Ten title.
During his Monday press conference, head coach Bret Bielema mentioned that about 20-25 fresh faces will take their first snap for Illinois Football on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.