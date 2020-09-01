TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- Now the rest of the state knows what Central Illinois has known for three years: Jalen Quinn is a ballplayer.
The 6-foot-3 Tuscola junior just landed his third (and largest) Division-I offer to date, from Southern Illinois. The Salukis join UIC and Southeast Missouri State on his offer list thus far.
He also got some eye-popping praise from the Chicago Sun-Times, which called him the top prospect in the state outside of the Chicago area.
Quinn has the size and uncanny (sometimes otherworldly) feel for the game that makes him standout in every game he plays. It's the kind of skill that manifests itself in the split seconds that make or break a game: the right moment of hesitation, the properly timed kick out, the no-look dish on a fast break.
In this WAND Sports interview, Quinn discusses his big summer with sports director Gordon Voit.
