SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) -- In his many years as a Special Olympics coach, "Papa Les" Todd has touched many lives.
He's a coach who takes his dedication to another level, even taking the field shortly after cancer treatments or helping run drills with a chemotherapy pump in place.
Now as "Papa Les" battles his latest wave of cancer (this time in his lungs), his son Bradlee Todd, Bradlee's teammate and friend Mary Conklin and Les' wife Lisa are coming together to raise money for Papa Les.
They are also creating t-shirts that say "Faith Over Fear".
