CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time since March of 2020, fans will be allowed in the State Farm Center for a men's basketball game.
Today, Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood stated, "fans make college basketball."
He also said, "student sections make college basketball."
Fans will get to see a hungry Illinois squad that returns Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo but will get their first look at Omar Payne, Alfonso Plummer and this freshman class.
Tip off between Illinois and St. Francis is scheduled for 8pm on Saturday.
