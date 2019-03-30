Farewell Noah Newman

WAND Sports dedicates a farewell segment to beloved weekend anchor Noah Newman, who is leaving the station after nearly 10 years in Central Illinois!
From his early days as a young college graduate with no television background to his later years as a veteran who helped pioneer local high school and college coverage, Noah became the kind of affable, goofy, ever-enthusiastic TV personality who felt like your nephew or brother more than an anchor.
For more information on where Noah is heading, please visit Facebook.