WAND Sports is spotlighting positive examples of fatherhood in sports leading up to Father's Day weekend and beyond.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- You know them as one of the First Families of Champaign Basketball. There's Jeff, the head coach of Central who played both basketball and football for Illinois. Then there's Michael, an Illinois and Grand Canyon graduate who is pursuing a professional career. And Nick, who is entering his final year at the highly prestigious West Point. Tim is arguably the top talent of them all and is just at the beginning of his college career -- entering his redshirt sophomore season at Wright State.
But this is a family that is built on much more than basketball, and in this Father's Day conversation the four Finke men share about their faith, lessons learned from their dad, embarrassing stories, "Grandpa Don" aka the "Donfather" plus an update on each of their basketball careers.
