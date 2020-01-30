CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois' magical January continued on Thursday night with a 59-51 win over a strong Minnesota team at the State Farm Center.
Andres Feliz led the way for No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) with 17 points to go with 8 rebounds, while Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu each added 13 points.
Overall it was a defensive slugfest, with Illinois shooting just 31 percent in the first half and Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) 25 percent. The score? A very Big Ten-like 24-20 in favor of the Illini.
Two key plays came from Da'Monte Williams, who didn't score but provided a pair of critical blocks that helped seal the game.
No matter the "how", Illinois delivered the "what" -- a win, the program's seventh in a row that dates back to a January 5 win over Purdue in Champaign.