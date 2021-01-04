  • By Evan Abramson and Mark Pearson

Fern Patton is 80-years old but won't let that get in the way of her daily hobby. 

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV)- For the last ten years, Fern Patton has been riding bikes with her friends.

They do it almost everyday whether it's in hot or cold weather, often riding anywhere from 15 to 25 miles at a time. 

However, perhaps the best part of this story is that this avid cyclist is actually 80-years old, and yet, she still finds time to complete her favorite hobby.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.