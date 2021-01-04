DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV)- For the last ten years, Fern Patton has been riding bikes with her friends.
They do it almost everyday whether it's in hot or cold weather, often riding anywhere from 15 to 25 miles at a time.
However, perhaps the best part of this story is that this avid cyclist is actually 80-years old, and yet, she still finds time to complete her favorite hobby.
