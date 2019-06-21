DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- The fifth annual "Big Obstacle Course" is coming to Fairview Park July 20th. The course will be 1.8 miles long and contain 24 obstacles. These obstacles will include tires, a giant wall and nets. A local boot camp group "BO3k" is getting ready for the event by training two to three times a week.
The group does all type of exercises like burpees, crab walks and bear crawls to get ready. Participants say that they're up to the challenge and love being apart of a team.
If you want to still sign up for the course click here.