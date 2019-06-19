DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Fight Night is coming to Decatur, and with a new twist: an outdoors setting.
Local gym owner Jordan Maxey and his Skymax production company are hosting a 10-12-fight card at Sliderz in Long Creek on Saturday night. Should the weather prove to be difficult, the event will move inside to the Skywalker Sports Complex.
The headlining event is Aahrown Wilder vs. Andrew Wittmer, while other local boxers include four-time Golden Glove champion Dalton Heathcock.
As Heathcock explains in this WAND Sports interview, he had taken a break from boxing but began training seriously again once Maxey opened up his new gym.