SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The University of Illinois athletics department partnered with the University of Illinois Alumni Association to launch the Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour, and the latest stop was Springfield, IL.
Stopping at the BOS Center Tuesday night, football head coach Bret Bielema and other members of the Illini athletics department stopped to talk with fans of the program to discuss different topics ranging from NIL to filling out Memorial Stadium come this Fall.
The tour features seven different stops from May to June, and will feature coaches, student-athletes and different administrators in tailgate-themed events.
