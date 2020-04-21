FINAL FOUR RESULTS (ALL-TIME 5)
Assembly Hall/State Farm Center
(1) Lanphier 2
(1) Stephen Decatur 1
Runnin' Reds get early lead, Lions close the deal
How the draw played out: SD, LHS, JHS
Tickets in the pot: 8:4 Lanphier advantage
Lanphier: Fan vote 3, GV 3 (both get 3), Chaos 2
Stephen Decatur: GV 3 (both get 3), Chaos 1
Fan vote: Lanphier 844, Stephen Decatur 796
Analysis: What an insane atmosphere at Assembly Hall in Champaign. If you didn't experience the legendary Stephen Decatur crowds of the 1960s, you did tonight. Busloads of red-clad fans made the short trip up I-72 and packed their half of the arena. The Springfield metro area also came out in full force, with a brighter-than-Illini-orange crowd making its presence known too. The battle-tested Runnin' Reds (four state championships) fed off of that adrenaline early, and the gameplan was working to perfection. They went up 1-0 on the draw, but in the third quarter Lanphier tied up the game on a back door alley-oop from Jim Kopatz to Ed Horton. The Lions' length at the wing and sheer explosiveness proved to be too much, and the tournament's No. 1 overall seed took its rightful place in the championship game.
MVP: The Lions worked to attack the Reds down low, and Ed Horton was feeling it. 22 points, 10 rebounds for the McDonald's All-American and Mr. Basketball winner. Five Lions score in double figures.
X-Factor: G Jim Kopatz (23 ppg senior year) is one of the all-time greats in Lanphier history, and his versatility was on display tonight against Stephen Decatur. 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals for the Fighting Illini football signee who was a three-sport All-Star at Lanphier.
(1) Lincoln 2
(4) Mt. Zion 1
Railers end Braves' Cinderella run in Final Four
How the draw played out: LCHS, LCHS, MTZ
Tickets in the pot: 11:1
Lincoln: Fan vote 3, Chalk 3, GV 3, Chaos 2
Mt. Zion: Chaos 1
Fan vote: Lincoln 1,401, Mt. Zion 1,086
Analysis: Can Mt. Zion pull off the unthinkable? The Braves have defied expectations every step of the way, knocking off higher seeds like Champaign Central (4 overall) and Danville (5 overall). The short answer? No. Lincoln's size, strength, depth and organization were too much for Mt. Zion. The Braves, to their credit though, became the first team all tournament to take a draw from the Railers, who were a perfect 9-0 entering this game. The odds were against the Braves, but the third draw came up Mt. Zion despite the 11:1 odds. Lincoln shatters the voting record with 1,401 to complete a four-for-four sweep of the fan vote, every single round.
MVP: Gregg Alexander's turn to go off. The Railers have been taking turns. Tonight it was the Illinois State Redbird, who drilled 7 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 24 points. He reminded everyone who the No. 1 scorer in program history is.
X-Factor: The 1980 State team was hyped for this one. They came into Assembly Hall, the building in which they made the Final Four back in their magical season, and had a chip on their collective shoulder. Dan Duff, Terry Biggs, Todd Lohrenz, Willie McCray, Paul Kendrick and Kevin Seitzer took the floor together in various combinations for stretches of the game and showed their elite chemistry to fans in the stands and on TV. That 1980 season was a magical one -- they lost to eventual champion Manley (Chicago) in the semifinals.