DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Today marks the first ever Decatur Fantasy Food Draft.
That's right, Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and 10 others each drafted 10 food items from local restaurants.
This is a competition but it's much bigger than that. The goal and hope is that community members support their local businesses during this tough time.
There's incentive too. Whoever posts the most photos of themselves going to local restaurants in town, tagging ESPN Decatur's Aric Lee (@ESPN_Aric) and gives the hashtag #DecaturFoodDraft, that person will win a $60 gift card.
It's all in fun and we hope everyone can get out and support local businesses remembering to stay safe and follow the guidelines provided by local, state and the federal government.
For the full list of which foods were selected, click here.