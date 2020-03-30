FIRST ROUND RESULTS (ALL-TIME 5)
WEST REGION RESULTS
(1) Lanphier 2, (8) Mt. Pulaski 1
Toppers send scare into No. 1 Lions
How the draw played out: MTP, LHS, LHS
Tickets in the pot: 10:6 Lanphier
Lanphier: Chalk 7, GV 3
Mt. Pulaski: Fan vote 3, Chaos 3
Analysis: This was best-case scenario for Topper fans. And it almost worked. Mt. Pulaski dominated the fan vote, 339-197. Then they doubled their tickets with a incredible sweep of the chaos coin flip, all three. All of a sudden the pot was just 10:6, by far the closest of any 1 vs. 8 matchup in the bracket. This was actually a real series in the Toppers' 1970s heyday, and Mt. Pulaski even won multiple games. So the fact that the All-Time 5 Hilltoppers put a scare into the tournament's Goliath is actually not a fluke! But even the purplest of purple bloods would concede that Lanphier just has a bigger arsenal.
MVP: The "Pistol Pete of Central Illinois" Jeff Clements needed to go off for 30+ just like he did in the play-in game for this to be close. He did, but Lanphier was just too much.
X-Factor: Hats off to Mt. Pulaski fans, who showed a surge of support. As for the on-court X-Factor that kept this close, 1936 State team star Daraid Staley always had a knack for getting to the free throw line. As the defense keyed in on Clements and Deron Powell, Staley's back door cuts helped slow the game down and get the Toppers hidden points that kept things close in the first half.
(4) Riverton 3, (5) SHG 0
Clash of big men tips in Riverton's favor
How the draw played out: RIV, RIV, RIV
Tickets in the pot: 8:2 Riverton
Riverton: Fan vote 3, Chalk 1, GV 3, Chaos 1
SHG: Chaos 2
Analysis: I thought this would be much closer, but Riverton's four-headed monster up front in Clint Cuffle (Evansville), Kurt Cuffle (Eastern Illinois), Rich Fetter (Penn State) and Mike Tisdale (Illinois) was just the kind of roster that could stand up to SHG's unparalleled strength. If I could have split my three tickets I would have given SHG 1, if not 2. Cyclones were one of the undervalued rosters in this project.
MVP: The Cylones have Iowa/Providence forward Dave Snedeker to help defend the post, which helped limit the tallest Hawk Mike Tisdale, but that left Rich Fetter (Penn State) (Top 30 all-time in Illinois state history in both points and rebounds) to go to work getting 20 and 10.
X-Factor: Kurt Cuffle (Eastern Illinois) was listed a "bench" player but he's really a starter. It must've fueled his fire -- he had 15 points, 10 rebounds and helped defend the post while Clint did his thing shutting down SHG's wings.
(3) Jacksonville 3, (6) Clinton 0
Crimsons play like a team with something to prove
How the draw played out: JAX, JAX, JAX
Tickets in the pot: 11:1 Jacksonville
Jacksonville: Fan vote 3, Chalk 3, GV 3, Chaos 2
Clinton: Chaos 1
Analysis: Jacksonville
MVP:
X-Factor: