DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Dreams became a reality today for five DPS student-athletes.
They signed their letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level.
Eisenhower's Kaydence Haag is heading to Culver-Stockton College.
MacArthur girls basketball players Kayla Jackson and Amaria Pender each signed with Spoon River College.
Their teammate Lilly Null is set to play at Goshen College in Indiana.
On the gridiron, Trenton Horn will be heading to Illinois Wesleyan.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
