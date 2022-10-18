CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team is off to its best start since 1953 and members of the team are getting recognized nationally.
Five players were named to Midseason All-America teams.
CHASE BROWN
1. AP Midseason All-American (First Team)
2. The Athletic Midseason All-American (First Team)
3. Sporting News Midseason All-American (First Team)
GABE JACAS
1. The Athletic Midseason Freshman All-American
2. On3 Midseason True Freshman All-American
JARTAVIUS MARTIN
1. Sporting News Midseason All-America (First Team)
JER'ZHAN "JOHNNY" NEWTON
1. AP Midseason All-American (First Team)
2. The Athletic Midseason All-America (Second Team)
DEVON WITHERSPOON
1. The Athletic Midseason All-America (Second Team)
