DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- MacArthur had five student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent today.
Here's where each is heading to continue their academic and athletic careers.
FOOTBALL
Carlos Brown - Eureka
Glen Millsap - Eureka
KJ Bond - Illinois Wesleyan
BASKETBALL
Jabryn Anderson - Parkland
Brylan Phillips - Parkland
