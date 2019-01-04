CHICAGO (WAND) -- Adam Miller is the state of Illinois' No. 1 ranked recruit, regardless of class according to some talent evaluators.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Morgan Park High in Chicago is currently No. 25 in the nation in the Class of 2020, and holds offers from some of the top college programs coast-to-coast, from Kansas to UCLA to his home state school Illinois.
Miller, who was raised in Peoria, might be the next blue-chip recruit in the "Peoria Pipeline" that has included the likes of Frank Williams, DJ Richardson, Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffin.
In this WAND in-depth interview, Miller talks to Gordon Voit about what he'll look for in a school, which coaches are working hardest in his recruitment, his offseason changes and much more!
