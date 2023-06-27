ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WAND) -- The Philadelphia Flyers traded Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues.
In return for Hayes the Flyers received a future 6th round pick in the 2024 draft.
In 253 games with the Flyers Hayes recorded 63 goals and 94 assists for 157 points.
Heading into the 2023 draft the Blues have a total of nine picks with three of them in the first round.
