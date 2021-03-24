She was a local star in the 217 and now she's the DII National Player of the Year.
Former Okaw Valley basketball player Paige Robinson is now with Drury University and she's getting national recognition.
She was named the Division II National Player of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
This season with the Panthers she's averaging 21 points per game, while ranking fourth in her conference for assists, fifth for blocked shots, sixth for steals and seventh for three-point percentage.
Robinson had a team-high 26 points today in their Final Four win.
