DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- He's worked with one of the most prestigious golf courses in America.
Now, he's helping out the Country Club of Decatur.
Billy Fuller, who was the Head Golf Course Superintendent at the Augusta National Golf Club, is giving the course advice.
Fuller's connection to Decatur is that his in-laws moved to town back in the 1990s.
This is his first trip to the golf course and is looking forward to making suggestions.
So far, Fuller has been impressed with what he's seen.
Fuller says that two of his biggest focus points will be about the bunkers and forward tee players.
