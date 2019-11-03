DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The current head coach of the MacArthur girls basketball team Michael Williams organized an all-star alumni games this afternoon.
Former DPS athletes were in action to play against their high school rivals one last time.
Former stars like Michael Wilder who played at Louisiana Tech University and Tarise Bryson, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2001 for Illinois State, were in action tonight.
Dozens of community members were on hand to show their support tonight as well.
Coach Williams says he organized this event to help the girls team raise money for traveling to upcoming basketball tournaments.