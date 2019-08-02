DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Eisenhower Panther Jeremy Robinson has been playing pro ball in Switzerland for the last seven years and is loving the experience.
From the fresh foods to the freer lifestyle, Robinson says playing in a different country has been great.
He has become a two-time Switzerland basketball league MVP and has used his success on the court to create his own youth basketball academy off the court.
Robinson says that he wants kids to learn that you don't have to go to the NBA to be a success in basketball and that you can use it as an tool for what ever you want out of life.