MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) -- On Saturday, four teams will take part in the national semifinals and the Cinderella team everyone is talking about is Florida Atlantic.
One of the all-time top scorers from the Owls is actually a central Illinois native.
Craig Buchanan played at Mahomet-Seymour High School and his freshman season with FAU was the school's first season at the Division I level.
Buchanan left as the program's all-time leader in field goals made, was the first player to surpass 1,000 points and was the first men's basketball player to be inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
Buchanan says he'll be making the trip to Houston and he's even dusted off his old jersey.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.